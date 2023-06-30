ADVERTISEMENT
Dheeraj Dhoopar takes his son Zayn on a cycle ride, watch

Dheeraj can't help but express his love and admiration for his little bundle of joy. With pride in his voice, he affectionately refers to Zayn as his "bubba," his "little superhero," and his "sweet baby boy."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 09:48:21
Get ready to be overwhelmed by cuteness as Dheeraj Dhoopar, the dashing actor from Kundali Bhagya, takes his adorable son Zayn on a delightful cycle ride. In a heartwarming video shared by Dheeraj himself, we get to witness the beautiful bond between father and son.

Dheeraj Dhoopar takes a cute ride with Zayn

As they pedal away, Dheeraj can’t help but express his love and admiration for his little bundle of joy. With pride in his voice, he affectionately refers to Zayn as his “bubba,” his “little superhero,” and his “sweet baby boy.” It’s evident that Dheeraj is truly grateful for the blessing of having Zayn in his life.

The video captures the pure joy and innocence of their special outing. It’s a precious moment of bonding and making memories together. As they ride side by side, the love between father and son shines through, creating a heartwarming scene that melts the hearts of viewers.

Check out below-

So, sit back, and watch this delightful video of Dheeraj Dhoopar and his adorable son Zayn embarking on a fun-filled cycle ride. It’s a showdown to the incredible love that exists within families and a reminder of the precious moments that make life truly beautiful.

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News