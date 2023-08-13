ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Mark His OTT Debut With These Actress; Check Out

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a renowned TV star. The actor is known for his charm; he is all set to mark his OTT debut with these actresses. Check out the big names in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Aug,2023 07:30:30
Dheeraj Dhoopar To Mark His OTT Debut With These Actress; Check Out 842535

Dheeraj Dhoopar, the dashing hunk in the Television world, has won hearts with his acting skills and style. The actor last year left the show Kundali Bhagya after 5 years, where he played the role of Karan Luthra, to try new roles and opportunities. The multi-talented star has now announced his OTT debut with these two actresses. Read more to know.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s OTT Debut With These Beauties

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj shared the good news about his upcoming project. The actor dropped a picture with Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, known for her performance in Rockstar, and famous Divya Aggarwal,, known for her OTT show Cartel.

The name of the OTT show or film has not been announced yet, and there are no details about it. The caption says, “Dheeraj Dhoopar to star opposite Nargis Fakhri and Divya Aggarwal in his OTT debut!”

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Mark His OTT Debut With These Actress; Check Out 842534

The trio are amazing cast,, and seeing them perform together will be fun. We are eager to know other details about the project and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s debut.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the TV show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. The show didn’t last long and aired from 26th September 2022 to 10th February 2023.

So are you guys excited for Dheeraj Dhoopar’s OTT debut? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832427
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing
Dheeraj Dhoopar takes his son Zayn on a cycle ride, watch 821866
Dheeraj Dhoopar takes his son Zayn on a cycle ride, watch
What's keeping Dheeraj Dhoopar so busy and occupied? 820350
What’s keeping Dheeraj Dhoopar so busy and occupied?
What is keeping Dheeraj Dhoopar all excited? 817257
What is keeping Dheeraj Dhoopar all excited?
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe 814618
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar 808111
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Latest Stories
“There’s a big difference”, Katrina Kaif on Bollywood's political silence 841741
“There’s a big difference”, Katrina Kaif on Bollywood’s political silence
Alia Bhatt's overflowing praise for ‘Heart Of Stone’ star Gal Gadot, read 841751
Alia Bhatt’s overflowing praise for ‘Heart Of Stone’ star Gal Gadot, read
Mrunal Thakur Feels Overwhelmed To Receive Best Film Award For Sita Ramam; See Pics 842501
Mrunal Thakur Feels Overwhelmed To Receive Best Film Award For Sita Ramam; See Pics
Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842469
Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics
Rashmika Mandanna's Cuteness Will Make Hearts Flutter; Check Here 842458
Rashmika Mandanna’s Cuteness Will Make Hearts Flutter; Check Here
Watch: Neha Kakkar's Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh 842453
Watch: Neha Kakkar’s Fun Banter Singing With Tony Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh
Read Latest News