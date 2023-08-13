Dheeraj Dhoopar To Mark His OTT Debut With These Actress; Check Out

Dheeraj Dhoopar, the dashing hunk in the Television world, has won hearts with his acting skills and style. The actor last year left the show Kundali Bhagya after 5 years, where he played the role of Karan Luthra, to try new roles and opportunities. The multi-talented star has now announced his OTT debut with these two actresses. Read more to know.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s OTT Debut With These Beauties

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj shared the good news about his upcoming project. The actor dropped a picture with Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, known for her performance in Rockstar, and famous Divya Aggarwal,, known for her OTT show Cartel.

The name of the OTT show or film has not been announced yet, and there are no details about it. The caption says, “Dheeraj Dhoopar to star opposite Nargis Fakhri and Divya Aggarwal in his OTT debut!”

The trio are amazing cast,, and seeing them perform together will be fun. We are eager to know other details about the project and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s debut.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the TV show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. The show didn’t last long and aired from 26th September 2022 to 10th February 2023.

So are you guys excited for Dheeraj Dhoopar’s OTT debut? Please drop your views in the comments box.