"Dhoka Nahi Mila," Nia Sharma Reveals Her Experience In Relationships

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked about divas. In an interview, the actress revealed her experience in relationships she has had in her life; check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Aug,2023 02:05:18
"Dhoka Nahi Mila," Nia Sharma Reveals Her Experience In Relationships

Nia Sharma is a social media sensation. Her regular shares keep her fans glued to the screens. With the popularity she has and her charismatic looks, everyone wonders if she is dating or not. Well, the actress has been in relationships, but that didn’t work out, and here’s what the actress has to share about her experience. Read more to know.

The fashionista, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, talked about her experience. She said, “Dhoka nahi mila, Dhoka toh nahi mila obviously, but honestly chala bhi nahi.”

She further talked about the reason behind this, “For whatever reasons of the other person, i have always been nice, i have always been somebody who was very very loving who can give it my all to something but uhh I mean I’m sure people have had their reasons to not continue to not pursue it whatever but at least dhoka nahi diya, they didn’t lie to my face.”

The actress felt glad about that fact and said, “So, I’m glad about that fact so sometimes it’s okay things end but it’s for the good also if you keep it in your head and not get depressed about itz i feel that’s the only way to go yeah.”

She emphasized the fact is moving on is important. She also shared that you can cry, be sad about it, take time to get over it but don’t get broken down by it, and never make this the agenda of your life to never fall again.

What’s your take on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

