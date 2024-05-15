Disha Parmar Or Surbhi Jyoti: Who Is Slaying In Thigh-high Slit Outfit?

Every day there is a new trend, but the thigh-high slit fashion continues to impress everyone. It has made a bold statement, empowering individuals to embrace their confidence and express their style. Whether choosing for functions or every day, it’s redefined elegance and sensuality. Also, this trend has sparked conversations about body positivity and self-expression, which have left a lasting impact on the fashion world. Just like that, our television divas Disha Parmar and Surbhi Jyoti elegantly expressed their style in a thigh-high slit outfit. So, let’s take a look at who is slaying this style.

Disha Parmar Thigh-high Slit Gown

Keeping it simple and chic, Disha wore a nude pink gown that looked super stunning. The outfit has a corset bodice with thin sleeveless followed by an extreme thigh-high slit, raising the glamour quotient. Effortlessly, the actress flaunted her toned legs and looked gorgeous. In contrast, her simple hairstyle, golden earrings, and heels complemented her appearance.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Thigh-high Slit Skirt And Top

While Surbhi kept it cool in a peach color two-piece outfit, she wore a crop top, flaunting her curvy figure. In contrast, the simple flowy skirt with a thigh-high slit made her look super gorgeous. At the same time, her straight hairstyle, stud earrings, and nude lipstick suited her overall appearance.

Taking one name among Disha and Surbhi is difficult as both are slaying their style in respective thigh-high slit dresses.