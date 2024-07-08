Disha Patani Feels Heat As Mouni Roy Looks Gorgeous In Sequin Saree With Deep Neck Blouse

Mouni Roy is known for her role in the Bollywood movie “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and is one the most talented actresses in the industry. The actress is making waves with her recent series, “Showtime,” which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 21st July 2024. Besides acting, Mouni Roy is a stunning fashion icon; whether donning a traditional or Western fit, she knows how to slay in every outfit. Today, Mouni Roy shared a picture series of herself in ethnic fit. Take a look below!

Mouni Roy’s Sheer Saree With Deep Neck Blouse-

Mouni Roy drew attention as she appeared stunningly for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony in an amazing fit. The outfit features a sheer saree with a brown sequin work saree, a stunning piece of art that made us gasp and swoon. The dropped end piece saree also features gold beads and mirror work embellishment sleeveless deep neck blouse. The saree is from the Dilnaz Karbhary fashion label.

Mouni Roy’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Mouni Roy styles her hair gorgeously in middle partitions, curls falling freely down her back and shoulders. They are arranged into an effortlessly attractive and manageable wavy hairstyle that compliments her features nicely. She opts for volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal to achieve well-defined eyes. A touch of blush, highlighter, and glossy neutral lipstick completes her look. She also adds gold jhumkas to improve the entire look without drawing attention away from it. In the photos, Mouni Roy flaunts her curvy physique and her stunning ethnic fit.

As soon as Mouni shared photos on Instagram, her BFF Disha Patani turned to her post and commented, “Stunning goddess” with two fire stickers.

Don’t miss out on the latest updates. Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news and updates on your favorite celebrities.