The gorgeous television beauties Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan are giving us pure goals with their latest workout videos on social media. The stars have dropped in grand workout videos on their social media handles, and we are taking rampant goals from the beauties. While Divyanka aced her flexibility workout routine, Hina Khan performs ariel yoga.

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see her performing some yoga steps with her instructor. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful all black gym wear. She completed the look with sleek ponytail and no makeup. However, she picked up pink lip gloss to keep up with the minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, the KKK 11 diva wrote, “Divyanka’s way to Reboot & Reset.”. Here take a look-

Divyanka Tripathi shot to fame with her work in the show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. The show has earned her several accolades. She has been away from the tv screen for a long time as of now, and is up with an array of exciting projects.

Hina Khan on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a video performing ariel yoga. She can be seen wearing a beautiful pink bralette that she teamed with grey yoga pants. The actress completed the look with top knotted bun as she performs some crazy ariel yoga inside the yoga studio. The actress gave us pure goals as she showcases her crazy body mobility and fitness.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I could do this for Hrs & Hrs.. #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK @dipikavijay”

On the work front, Hina Khan is known for her iconic role Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later to that, her work in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 earned her immense love where she portrayed as Komolika. She has also been featured in several movies to date, and was in Cannes with her film.