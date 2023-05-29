ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya's Pan-Asian food date

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are couple goals in the true sense of the term and that's why, anything and everything that they do wins hearts of fans. Let's check out what's happening at their end now

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 07:35:39
Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya's Pan-Asian food date

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have known each other for the longest time and that’s exactly why, come what may, they always manage to receive a lot of love and attention from the fans. For the unversed, their love story started many years back on a very interesting note and ever since then, they have successfully managed to groom their relationship to new heights in order to make things count as a happy couple. The two of them always celebrate their similarities and simultaneously embrace their dissimilarities and well, that’s what truly makes them a happy and adorable couple like no other.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen having their share of fun while eating Pan-Asian food:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make cute and adorable appearances together in public, netizens truly melt in awe and simply can’t keep calm. The best thing about the two of them has to be the fact that come what may, they never really shy away from showing their love and adulation for each other in front of public. Well, to tell you about the latest form of ‘couple goals’ that we get to see from their end, we see the two enjoying a nice Pan-Asian food date. In all likelihood, it is to celebrate the success that Vivek got from his latest movie. Well, do you all want to get a glimpse and check out what they are exactly upto right now? Here you go –

Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya's Pan-Asian food date 810884

Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya's Pan-Asian food date 810885

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

