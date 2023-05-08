ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia's 'Naagin' fun with Kapil Sharma

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia are seen winning hearts on The Kapil Sharma Show with none other than the host Kapil Sharma. Check out this special fun video here.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 06:32:47
Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia are four of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The thing with all these four actresses is that all four of them have been around in the entertainment space for literally too long. All four of these actresses are extremely hardworking and efficient at the same time and well, that’s exactly what makes them the stars that they are today. All four of them have always focused on creating their own unique niche in the Hindi TV industry and well, that’s exactly what has helped them in the best way possible and how.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia are seen having fun with Kapil Sharma:

So, to tell you all readers about the latest activity from their end, what do we currently get to witness? Well, much to the delight and happiness of one and all, all four of these divas were invited to The Kapil Sharma Show to have their share of fun and entertainment and well, we truly love it. Before you all check out the main episode, do you want to catch a glimpse of the fun that’s in store? See below folks right away –

Well, hey folks, did you all actually enjoy this episode? Rate the fun quotient out of 10 in this episode. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

