Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts Her Jazzy Afternoon Glamour in a Printed Kaftan Dress, See Photos!

Divyanka Tripathi is a talented and well-known actress in the television industry. She has received excellent reviews and praise for performing in the popular Sony LIV series Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes. Her Instagram posts always motivate her to style to the best of her ability. Her newest picture series, in which she is shown sporting a printed kaftan dress, sets new fashion goals.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Kaftan Dress Appearance-

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi looked stunning in a multicolored printed kaftan midi dress. The soft fabric, pleated midriff detail, and V-neckline pattern added to the ethnic flair of the outfit. The finely printed embroidered lace and dotted printed design gave the dress a modern edge. The flared elbow-length sleeves and attached tassels on the hemline of the midi dress added a touch of elegance to her look. The actress carried off the outfit with ease and style, as always.

Divyanka’s Afternoon Beauty Appearance-

Divyanka completed her look with tiny white earrings, black sunglasses, a white sling bag, and blue sandals. Her middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle perfectly complemented her features. Subtle yet gorgeous makeup and peach glossy lips added a touch of refinement to her look. In the pictures, she exuded her unique expression in a dazzling Western outfit, showcasing her fashion-forward style.

Watch Divyanka’s latest show, Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes, on Sony LIV every Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more Updates.