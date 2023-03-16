Divyanka Tripathi, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle to share her boho boss look with her fans. The actress has never failed to keep us awed with her fashion sense, and here again, the diva has shared a set of pictures on her social media handle, keeping her fashion sense on point in a stylish colourful pantsuit.

In the pictures, we can see Divyanka Tripathi taking a stroll on the streets. She can be seen all stunning in her sheer textured and heavily embellished blazer suit. She topped the blazer on her stylish deep neck tank top in black. She completed the look with matching textured trouser pants. She rounded it off with cat-eye magenta hued shades with minimal makeup.

Her hair looked perfect as she left it straight sleek open to round it off. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Joy within and without”

Further Details About The Outfit:

Outfit: @theboozybutton

Styled by: @stylebysugandhasood @teamsugandhasood

Assisted by: @styleitupwithmicheala

Makeup : @sharukh_rocks902

Apart from her award winning performances as an actor in some of the popular daily soaps, the actress has also been featured in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more. The actress bagged several accolades for her brilliant work as an actress in the show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. She is also an avid social media user, and owns a huge fan following on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her everyday posts.

What are your thoughts and takeaways from the above boho bossy style look by Divyanka Tripathi? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.