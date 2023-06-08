ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer

Divyanka Tripathi is singing praises for the coolest concoction in town - the avocado smoothie! And we couldn’t agree more in this scorching summer heat. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 10:55:36
Summer is here, and guess who’s found the perfect way to beat the heat? The delightful Divyanka Tripathi is singing praises for the coolest concoction in town – the avocado smoothie! With a mischievous glimmer in her eyes and a smile that could light up the sun, she swears by this creamy green goodness to keep her cool as a cucumber during scorching summer days.

Avocado smoothie is the true hero of summer sips, for Divyanka Tripathi

The actress took to her social media handle to share a candid picture. We can see her all decked in her no makeup glow while she holds a glass of chilling green avocado smoothie. The actress sharing the selfie with a smirk, asserted saying the same.

The actress wore a candy orange t-shirt. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail, pulled back. She completed the look with pink lips. Check the picture out below-

Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer 813749

Avocado Smoothie recipe

To whip up a delicious avocado smoothie, here’s a simple and refreshing recipe. Start by blending together one ripe avocado, peeled and pitted, with a cup of chilled almond milk (or any milk of your choice) until smooth. Add a tablespoon of honey (adjust according to taste), a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and a handful of ice cubes. Blend again until everything is well combined and the mixture is creamy. Pour into a glass, garnish with a sprinkle of chia seeds or a mint leaf, and voila! Your creamy, dreamy avocado smoothie is ready to be enjoyed. Sip away and savor the creamy goodness of this tropical delight. Cheers to a refreshing summer treat!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

