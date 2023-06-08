Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer

Summer is here, and guess who’s found the perfect way to beat the heat? The delightful Divyanka Tripathi is singing praises for the coolest concoction in town – the avocado smoothie! With a mischievous glimmer in her eyes and a smile that could light up the sun, she swears by this creamy green goodness to keep her cool as a cucumber during scorching summer days.

Avocado smoothie is the true hero of summer sips, for Divyanka Tripathi

The actress took to her social media handle to share a candid picture. We can see her all decked in her no makeup glow while she holds a glass of chilling green avocado smoothie. The actress sharing the selfie with a smirk, asserted saying the same.

The actress wore a candy orange t-shirt. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail, pulled back. She completed the look with pink lips. Check the picture out below-

Avocado Smoothie recipe

To whip up a delicious avocado smoothie, here’s a simple and refreshing recipe. Start by blending together one ripe avocado, peeled and pitted, with a cup of chilled almond milk (or any milk of your choice) until smooth. Add a tablespoon of honey (adjust according to taste), a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and a handful of ice cubes. Blend again until everything is well combined and the mixture is creamy. Pour into a glass, garnish with a sprinkle of chia seeds or a mint leaf, and voila! Your creamy, dreamy avocado smoothie is ready to be enjoyed. Sip away and savor the creamy goodness of this tropical delight. Cheers to a refreshing summer treat!