Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out

Divyanka Tripathi can’t get over the vacation vibe in Thailand with her hubby. The duo flew to the vacation destination to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary. Their anniversary pictures and videos went viral on the internet in no time. And today, the actress feels lost in the beauty of nature and moody lights.

Divyanka Tripathi Lost In Nature

The diva shared the latest pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile. In the shared photos, the actress can be seen wearing a black co-ord set that includes a black top paired with a floral printed zipper and matching pants. She kept it simple and sweet with a high ponytail, minimal makeup, and red lipstick.

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya wore a multi-color striped shirt paired with white pants. In the first picture, she poses near the water in a restaurant and lights a candle to make the weather more romantic. She also posed with the love of her life Vivek Dahiya as the duo smiled, witnessing the sunset.

The actress also took some solo pictures, and her bright smile caught au her attention. Undoubtedly the duo are having a great time with each other. Their pictures together are sensational and adorable. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

So did you like Divyanka Tripathi's moody vacation lights and vibe?