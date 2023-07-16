ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out

Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying her vacation with her hubby in Thailand. Today she feels lost in the moody lights and beautiful weather. Here check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jul,2023 02:35:47
Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out 834260

Divyanka Tripathi can’t get over the vacation vibe in Thailand with her hubby. The duo flew to the vacation destination to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary. Their anniversary pictures and videos went viral on the internet in no time. And today, the actress feels lost in the beauty of nature and moody lights.

Divyanka Tripathi Lost In Nature

The diva shared the latest pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile. In the shared photos, the actress can be seen wearing a black co-ord set that includes a black top paired with a floral printed zipper and matching pants. She kept it simple and sweet with a high ponytail, minimal makeup, and red lipstick.

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya wore a multi-color striped shirt paired with white pants. In the first picture, she poses near the water in a restaurant and lights a candle to make the weather more romantic. She also posed with the love of her life Vivek Dahiya as the duo smiled, witnessing the sunset.

Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out 834256

Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out 834257

Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out 834258

Divyanka Tripathi Is Lost In Nature's Mood Lights; Check Out 834259

The actress also took some solo pictures, and her bright smile caught au her attention. Undoubtedly the duo are having a great time with each other. Their pictures together are sensational and adorable. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

So did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s moody vacation lights and vibe? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag' 833513
Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts ‘Saree Ka Swag’
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights 832201
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch 831978
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch
Divyanka Tripathi embraces rainbows and sunshine, come check out 822407
Divyanka Tripathi embraces rainbows and sunshine, come check out
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here's why 820847
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha...: Travel 'Cape Wine' with Divyanka Tripathi 819829
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha…: Travel ‘Cape Wine’ with Divyanka Tripathi
Latest Stories
Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834253
Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit
Priyanka Chopra gets barred from shooting ‘Head of State’ given SAG AFTRA strike, read 834228
Priyanka Chopra gets barred from shooting ‘Head of State’ given SAG AFTRA strike, read
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara 834356
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara
Akshara Singh Turns Muse In Purple Sparkling Gown; See Pics 834365
Akshara Singh Turns Muse In Purple Sparkling Gown; See Pics
Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff aim to make Baaghi 4 biggest action-packed entertainer 834424
Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff aim to make Baaghi 4 biggest action-packed entertainer
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, wins her first Grand Slam title 834422
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, wins her first Grand Slam title
Read Latest News