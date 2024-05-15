Divyanka Tripathi Looks Gorgeous in an All-White Co-ord Set, See Pics!

Divyanka Tripathi is not just an accomplished and well-known actress in the television industry, but also a trendsetter in the world of fashion. She has garnered glowing reviews and accolades for her role in the hit Sonyliv series Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes. Her Instagram pictures consistently inspire her to style to the best of her abilities. Her latest photo series, in which she is featured wearing a white co-ord set, not only sets new fashion benchmarks but also inspires her fans to experiment with their style.

Divyanka Tripathi’s White Co-ord Set Appearance-

The Adrishyam actress flaunts her fashion in an all-white coordinated set. The strappy, U-neckline plain bralette adds a touch of casual elegance to the outfit. It’s a chic choice for the summer season, providing comfort while still looking stylish. The mirrorwork detailing adds a touch of glamour and sparkle to the outfit, while the kaftan style and asymmetric hemline bring an element of flow and movement.

The little sheer flared pants add an interesting contrast to the structured silhouette of the bralette and jacket. They add a hint of flirtiness and playfulness to the overall look, creating a balanced and cohesive ensemble. The outfit, from Aachho, is not only stylish but also affordable at just Rs. 3,679, making it accessible to all fashion enthusiasts.

Divyanka’s Style Appearance-

Divyanka looks stunning with her straight hair, which she kept open with a middle-partitioned. Her look is complete with eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy peach lips. The silver long earrings provide a stylish touch. However, Divyanka’s contagious smile makes us desire more. The actress flaunts her dazzling white outfit and looks as stunning as ever.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.