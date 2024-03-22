Divyanka Tripathi Poses With Vivek Dahiya, Shares Her Street-Style Fashion Goals, See Photos!

The ever-beautiful Divyanka Tripathi is a delight to watch. The excellent actress not only knows how to perform well on screen, but she can also win hearts with her design sense. She can handle anything, whether it’s ethnic or Western outfits. She is also noted for her immaculate fashion choices. Her new persona in the new street style is ideal for spring fashion, as evidenced by the photographs below. This time, her blossoming avatar as she posed with her husband and gave her OOTD look in a peach frill dress has people swooning.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the telly diva shared tons of images on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself in a peach dress, and Vivek Dahiya appeared in a black T-shirt. And they opted for a candid posture. The diva posted pictures as she appeared in a peach high ruffle neckline, puffed with white ruffle lace embellished ¾ length sleeves, front frills with buttons featuring a pleated mini dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear studs, a black and gold wristwatch, and a brown and red handbag paired with white sneakers. In the pictures, she posed for candid postures with a graceful smile.

