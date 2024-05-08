Divyanka Tripathi Receives Special Gift From A Fan ‘Completing 18 Years In Industry’

The evergreen Divyanka Tripathi is a powerhouse of talent and a true inspiration for many. The actress has been entertaining the audience with her on-screen presence for 18 years. It was a long journey, and it may continue until eternity. The actress started her journey from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006, portraying the role of Vidya opposite Sharad Malhotra. With her performance in the show, she became a household name. And after three years, in 2009, the show ended.

Later, Divyanka again got into the spotlight with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, playing the role of Ishita Bhalla alongside Karan Patel. In her career, she has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi in the 11th season and Nach Baliye with her partner, and she emerged as the winner.

Celebrating Divyanka’s 18 years in the industry, a fan sent her a special gift showcasing her journey in the entertainment world. The special gift is nothing but a scrapbook that starts with “Lights, Camera Divyanka. Celebrating 18 Years Of Excellence.” As you turn the pages right, the book shows the journey of Divyanka from a newbie to a superstar in the television world. Sharing this glimpse, Divyanka wrote, “Now that’s a great addition to the coffee table. Thank you my beautiful people.”