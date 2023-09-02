Television | Celebrities

The gorgeous Divyanka Tripathi is here to get us all swooning in her captivating, fun-filled avatar. With her floral flair, the actress is reflecting her bubbly personality. We have often witnessed the actress in her quirky shades, whether on screen or in real life, and it’s always a treat to see her gorgeousness.

Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Bubbly Personality In Floral Fit

Styled by Sugandha Sood, Divyanka Tripathi embraced her quirky and bubbly character through her photoshoot wearing a beautiful white mini dress with black floral embellishment by Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf.

In the beautiful dress, Divyanka flaunts her quirkiness with her beautiful smile. But wait, there is more to her bubbly avatar. Her hair stylist, Irshad, styled her hair in a braided high half ponytail. And Sharukh Khan, her makeup artist, complements her style with her winged, shiny cheeks and glossy pink lips.

With the staggering look in the pretty dress, Divyanka’s gorgeousness can be seen. At the same time, the beauty expressed her bubbly shades with her beautiful smile and ‘aadaye’.

Great work by Chanchlesh Thakur, the photographer who caught the beauty in the perfect candid shots that show her bubbly and fun-filled vibes. With the different angles, every picture speaks a different stories.

