Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here's why

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most talented and incredible beauties in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we love her for all the good reasons. Let's see the latest happening at her end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 08:36:51
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most charming and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country at present. Divyanka’s content is brilliant all the time and we love all of it. The beautiful lady has been a part of the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry for quite many years and well, today, we are incredibly proud of how far she’s managed to come in the professional space and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly what makes her so popular and loved among the audience. Her swag game on social media is for real and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever Divyanka shares new and captivating photos and videos, it is always a source of happiness for the fans.

Check out this amazing moment that Divyanka Tripathi has shared from her end to give a shoutout to Rohit Shetty:

While Divyanka Tripathi is always known to be a very hardworking and talented woman, one thing that we all, especially her fans are certainly aware of is how much she loves her husband aka Vivek Dahiya. Whenever she gets an opportunity, she always spends quality time all by herself. This time, we see Divyanka Tripathi win hearts with perfection as she shared a special moment with Rohit Shetty from her South Africa days. For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and right now, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is taking place in South Africa. She shared a special throwback moment and well, all fans are immensely happy here. Let’s check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, right folks? Wonderful and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News