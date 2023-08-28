Divyanka Tripathi rewinds back to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days, drops unseen ‘dance face-off video’ with Sudha Chandran

Dive into the world of nostalgia because Divyanka Tripathi just dropped a bombshell of a throwback moment from the sets of the iconic show, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” Brace yourselves, because this is a moment that’s bound to make your heart do a happy dance.

In a delightful video that she shared with her fans, we witness the ever-talented Divyanka, not just holding her own but pulling off some jaw-dropping dance moves. She wrote, “Found a raw footage of face-off with @sudhaachandran ji from #YehHaiMohabbatein.” Now, who could forget Sudha Chandran, the dancing maestro herself? This encounter was nothing short of a dream come true for Divyanka.

“I still remember how excited and nervous I got the moment I got to know I had to dance with the dancing maestro the same day,” she confessed. Imagine the adrenaline rush of dancing with someone you’ve admired for years. It’s a feeling that resonates with all of us when we meet our heroes.

But here’s the icing on the cake – Divyanka reveals a little piece of her childhood. “I was in 1st std when I was first shown ‘Nache Mayuri,’ and I was blown away by her determination, courage, and grace.” It’s amazing how the impact of our childhood idols stays with us, and in this moment, Divyanka got to dance alongside hers.

And then, she drops a truth bomb that we should all take to heart: “I could never get anywhere close to her finesse, but this moment shrieks out loud that – Dreams do come true! Life can surprise you & make you groove alongside your childhood ‘hero’ine.”

“Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” was more than just a show; it was a journey of love, emotions, and unforgettable moments. Divyanka Tripathi, who portrayed the iconic character of Ishita Bhalla, became a household name with her brilliant acting skills and on-screen chemistry with co-star Karan Patel. The show touched hearts and created a special place in the annals of Indian television history.