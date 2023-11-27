Divyanka Tripathi Shines In White Sheer Saree Like A Goddess, See Photos

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi takes the fashion world by storm with her ethereal glam in the ethnic outfit. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shares an unbound love for ethnic outfits, and she has embraced her look in sarees, salwar suits, sharara and lehenga. However, today, she shines in the beautiful white saree. Let’s have a look below.

Divyanka Tripathi’s White Saree Glam

Wow, wow and how! Divyanka has the trick to bring every look to perfection with her glam. The actress dons a beautiful white saree from the clothing brand Shree Aarya. The sheer white saree with the chikankari embroidery around the edges and sequin details shines like a star. Divyanka pairs her look with a plunging neckline full-sleeved blouse, serving a refreshing appearance. In the beautiful white saree, Divyanka looks nothing short of a Goddess.

But wait, there is more. The beautiful Divyanka opts for a white diamond exquisite necklace with matching earrings to get that feminine touch. She styled her hair in soft curls, complementing her divine look. Her minimalistic pink makeover adds an extra dose of sophistication.

In the series of photos, Divyanka Tripathi poses, flaunting her charm. However, her beautiful smile makes fans mesmerised.

