Divyanka Tripathi Stuns in a Blue Anarkali Kurta is an Ideal Pick for Summer Season, See Pics!

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most beautiful actresses on television. She is well-known for her exquisite and elegant fashion sense. The actress has astonished fans on her social media profile with her attractive, stylish appearance. The ever-charming actress is notorious for drawing attention with her outfit choices. Her style accentuates her appearance, whether traditionally dressed or in a Western suit. The new appearance is no exception. The actress appeared in a beautiful blue Anarkali kurta. Take a look below.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Blue Anarkali Kurta Appearance-

Divyanka Tripathi’s choice of a blue Anarkali kurta is a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern charm. The intricate white lace work on the V-neckline is a striking detail that accentuates her neckline and adds a touch of femininity to the ensemble. The dark blue floral threadwork on the sheer sleeves is a beautiful addition, bringing a delicate and intricate touch to the outfit. The sheer fabric of the Anarkali kurta adds a hint of ethereal charm, while the floral embroidery brings a sense of natural beauty. This stunning outfit is from the Resaa fashion label.

Divyanka’s Beauty Appearance-

Completing her summer ethnic look, Divyanka accessorized with a pair of stunning black earrings. Her side-parted straight hairstyle perfectly complemented her overall appearance. The soft eye makeup accentuated her beautiful eyes, and the glossy cherry lips added to her ethereal charm. But what truly completes her look is her radiant smile, which never fails to warm our hearts.

She captioned her post, “Wrapped in summer vibe like a warm hug!🤗.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.