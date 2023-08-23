ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics

Divyanka Tripathi is making a splash and looking absolutely pool-ready in her latest outfit choice. She's rocking a sheer abstract midi dress that's practically a work of art itself

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 12:00:41
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics 844892

Divyanka Tripathi is making a splash and looking absolutely pool-ready in her latest outfit choice. She’s rocking a sheer abstract midi dress that’s practically a work of art itself. The dress is adorned with striking blue abstract patterns that give it a unique and vibrant touch. It’s like wearing a piece of the ocean right by the pool!

But that’s not all, folks! Divyanka, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is all about the summer vibes, and she’s not leaving her long, flowy hair behind. Her open hairdo adds that extra dose of carefree elegance. To top off her cool and stylish look, she’s sporting some black aviator sunglasses. Talk about bringing a touch of Hollywood glam to the poolside!

We can’t keep any calm! Can you?

And let’s not forget those luscious pink lips – they’re like a cherry on top of an already fabulous sundae. With her radiant smile, Divyanka is truly the picture of happiness as she lounges by the pool. It’s like she’s telling us, “Hey, life’s a party, and I’m here to enjoy every moment!”

Have a look at the picture-

Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics 844891

So, there you have it, folks – Divyanka Tripathi, the poolside fashionista, bringing her A-game and making waves with her sheer abstract midi dress, sun-kissed hair, chic shades, and that million-dollar smile. Summer vibes have never looked this good!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841959
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838902
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic 838293
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress 837380
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar 836362
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi’s Naya Pyaar
It's all 'sunny' n 'smiles' for Divyanka Tripathi 835690
It’s all ‘sunny’ n ‘smiles’ for Divyanka Tripathi
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison 844910
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik Puts up a pretentious play 844908
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik puts up a pretentious play
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja 844900
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days 844898
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right 844885
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan's feet for his mother’s sake 844888
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan’s feet for his mother’s sake
Read Latest News