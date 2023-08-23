Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics

Divyanka Tripathi is making a splash and looking absolutely pool-ready in her latest outfit choice. She’s rocking a sheer abstract midi dress that’s practically a work of art itself. The dress is adorned with striking blue abstract patterns that give it a unique and vibrant touch. It’s like wearing a piece of the ocean right by the pool!

But that’s not all, folks! Divyanka, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is all about the summer vibes, and she’s not leaving her long, flowy hair behind. Her open hairdo adds that extra dose of carefree elegance. To top off her cool and stylish look, she’s sporting some black aviator sunglasses. Talk about bringing a touch of Hollywood glam to the poolside!

We can’t keep any calm! Can you?

And let’s not forget those luscious pink lips – they’re like a cherry on top of an already fabulous sundae. With her radiant smile, Divyanka is truly the picture of happiness as she lounges by the pool. It’s like she’s telling us, “Hey, life’s a party, and I’m here to enjoy every moment!”

Have a look at the picture-

So, there you have it, folks – Divyanka Tripathi, the poolside fashionista, bringing her A-game and making waves with her sheer abstract midi dress, sun-kissed hair, chic shades, and that million-dollar smile. Summer vibes have never looked this good!