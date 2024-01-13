Divyanka Tripathi turns muse in multicoloured floral flare dress, see photos

Divyanka Tripathi is making hearts skip a beat in a multicoloured floral flared dress that’s practically a fashion daydream. The dress is like a burst of happiness with its vibrant hues and playful flair, turning heads and stealing the spotlight effortlessly. It’s proof that floral prints aren’t just for gardens – they’re for making a chic statement, too!

Divyanka Tripathi adds in allure

Adding to the allure, Divyanka complements her outfit with a long wavy hairdo, sporting gorgeous golden highlights that catch the light in all the right ways. It’s that perfect blend of boho chic and summer vibes that has us crushing on her laid-back yet stylish mane.

But let’s talk makeup magic – sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes with a touch of winged eyeliner, and pink lips. Divyanka’s got that fresh and dewy look on point, creating a glow that’s as radiant as her smile. The subtle yet striking makeup game is a showcase to the fact that less is often more in the world of beauty and style.

And, of course, no outfit is complete without the right accessories. Divyanka adds a touch of elegance with a pair of drop earrings, proving that the right accessories can take a look from fabulous to utterly glamorous.

With that beautiful smile on her face, Divyanka Tripathi effortlessly owns every frame she’s clicked in. It’s not just a photoshoot; it’s a fashion journey, and she’s our guide to looking divine in florals and making it seem like a walk in the park.