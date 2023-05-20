Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and their romantic 'Dubai' diaries

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are two individuals who have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to giving couple goals. Well, right now you all get to see how to slay couple goals like them from their Dubai diaries

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most respected and loved pairs that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have known each other for the longest time and that’s why, come what may, they always manage to receive a lot of love and positive attention from the masses. Their love story starred many years back on a very interesting note and ever since then, they have successfully managed to groom their relationship to new heights in order to make things count as a happy couple. The two of them always celebrate their similarities and simultaneously embrace their dissimilarities and well, that’s what truly makes them a happy and adorable couple like no other.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen having their share of fun in Dubai:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make cute and adorable appearances together in public, netizens truly melt in awe and simply can’t keep calm. The best thing about the two of them has to be the fact that come what may, they never really shy away from showing their love and adulation for each other in front of public. Well, to tell you about the latest form of ‘couple goals’ that we get to see from their end, we see them having tremendous amount of fun from their Dubai Diaries and well, ‘Habibi’ it is indeed from their end right now. Want to check out where exactly all the celebration is happening? Here you go –

