ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and their romantic 'Dubai' diaries

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are two individuals who have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to giving couple goals. Well, right now you all get to see how to slay couple goals like them from their Dubai diaries

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 May,2023 10:34:23
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and their romantic 'Dubai' diaries

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most respected and loved pairs that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have known each other for the longest time and that’s why, come what may, they always manage to receive a lot of love and positive attention from the masses. Their love story starred many years back on a very interesting note and ever since then, they have successfully managed to groom their relationship to new heights in order to make things count as a happy couple. The two of them always celebrate their similarities and simultaneously embrace their dissimilarities and well, that’s what truly makes them a happy and adorable couple like no other.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen having their share of fun in Dubai:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make cute and adorable appearances together in public, netizens truly melt in awe and simply can’t keep calm. The best thing about the two of them has to be the fact that come what may, they never really shy away from showing their love and adulation for each other in front of public. Well, to tell you about the latest form of ‘couple goals’ that we get to see from their end, we see them having tremendous amount of fun from their Dubai Diaries and well, ‘Habibi’ it is indeed from their end right now. Want to check out where exactly all the celebration is happening? Here you go –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate them in terms of couple goals? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles after seeing yummy food, check out why
Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles after seeing yummy food, check out why
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai trip serve goals
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai trip serve goals
Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert
Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert
Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia's 'Naagin' fun with Kapil Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia's 'Naagin' fun with Kapil Sharma
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Nakuul Mehta shares excitement ahead of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, see promo video
Nakuul Mehta shares excitement ahead of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, see promo video
YRKKH: Shivangi Joshi raises heat in orange one-shoulder outfit (bold pics alert)
YRKKH: Shivangi Joshi raises heat in orange one-shoulder outfit (bold pics alert)
Karan Kundrra turns "gangsta" in real life, Tejasswi Prakash likes it
Karan Kundrra turns "gangsta" in real life, Tejasswi Prakash likes it
Erica Fernandes is radiating confidence in pristine white ensemble (see sizzling snaps)
Erica Fernandes is radiating confidence in pristine white ensemble (see sizzling snaps)
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is getting romantic with new 'Tapu' Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat says, "decide the..."
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is getting romantic with new 'Tapu' Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat says, "decide the..."
Read Latest News