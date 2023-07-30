Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable

The much-adored couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, never fail to impress with their picture-perfect moments. Recently, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming and all-smiles romantic moment with her beloved husband, Vivek Dahiya. The couple set sail on a luxurious yacht ride together, epitomizing the essence of couple goals.

In the picture, Divyanka looked absolutely stunning in a green flared midi dress, exuding elegance and grace. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, sported a casual yet dapper style, donning an olive green t-shirt paired with white shorts.

The lovebirds appeared utterly lost in each other’s eyes, showcasing their deep affection and bond. Their radiant smiles and loving gaze affirmed that their love was as strong as ever, capturing the hearts of their fans and followers.

Divyanka and Vivek have been winning hearts with their adorable displays of love and support for each other. Their endearing moments continue to inspire and melt the hearts of their well-wishers, making them one of the most beloved and cherished couples in the entertainment industry.

As the duo continues to give us primary couple goals, their fans eagerly look forward to witnessing more enchanting moments from their fairytale-like love story. With Divyanka and Vivek’s unwavering affection for each other, their journey together inspires all those seeking true love and companionship.

