ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, never fail to impress with their picture-perfect moments. Recently, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming and all-smiles romantic moment with her beloved husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 07:30:26
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838902

The much-adored couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, never fail to impress with their picture-perfect moments. Recently, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming and all-smiles romantic moment with her beloved husband, Vivek Dahiya. The couple set sail on a luxurious yacht ride together, epitomizing the essence of couple goals.

In the picture, Divyanka looked absolutely stunning in a green flared midi dress, exuding elegance and grace. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, sported a casual yet dapper style, donning an olive green t-shirt paired with white shorts.

The lovebirds appeared utterly lost in each other’s eyes, showcasing their deep affection and bond. Their radiant smiles and loving gaze affirmed that their love was as strong as ever, capturing the hearts of their fans and followers.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838901

Divyanka and Vivek have been winning hearts with their adorable displays of love and support for each other. Their endearing moments continue to inspire and melt the hearts of their well-wishers, making them one of the most beloved and cherished couples in the entertainment industry.

As the duo continues to give us primary couple goals, their fans eagerly look forward to witnessing more enchanting moments from their fairytale-like love story. With Divyanka and Vivek’s unwavering affection for each other, their journey together inspires all those seeking true love and companionship.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic 838293
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress 837380
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar 836362
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi’s Naya Pyaar
It's all 'sunny' n 'smiles' for Divyanka Tripathi 835690
It’s all ‘sunny’ n ‘smiles’ for Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi Looks Spectacular In Leopard Print Jumpsuit(New Pics Alert) 834990
Divyanka Tripathi Looks Spectacular In Leopard Print Jumpsuit(New Pics Alert)
Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834657
Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit
Latest Stories
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet 839052
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl 838878
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838853
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures 838843
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday’s Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown 838835
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look 838827
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look
Read Latest News