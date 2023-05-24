ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi's big shoutout for hubby Vivek Dahiya is 'couple goals'

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most admired and adored actresses and well, she loves sharing fun and entertaining content from her end. Well, let's check out this special moment where she's seen giving a shoutout to Vivek Dahiya for her couple goals

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 May,2023 07:45:27
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most beautiful and adored actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country at present. Divyanka Tripathi’s content is fantastic all the time and we love all of it. The beautiful lady has been a part of the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry for quite many years and well, today, we are incredibly proud of how far she’s managed to come in the professional space and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly what makes her so popular and loved among the audience. Her swag game on social media is for real and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever Divyanka Tripathi shares new and captivating photos and videos, it is always a source of entertainment for the fans.

Check out this amazing video that Divyanka Tripathi has shared from her end to give a shoutout to her husband Vivek Dahiya:

While Divyanka Tripathi is always known to be a very hardworking and talented woman, one thing that we all, especially her fans are certainly aware of is how much she loves her husband aka Vivek Dahiya. Whenever she gets an opportunity, she always gives him the special limelight to win hearts of her fans. Well, this time as well, the actress has shared a special promo video of her husband Vivek Dahiya’s upcoming project and as expected, fans are wishing the couple good luck for the venture going forward. Check out here –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

