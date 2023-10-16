Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi is a famous actress in the town. Her new glam in the printed kurta pajama is the perfect Spring fashion inspiration. Check out the photos below in the article

The stunning Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known name in the Television world. With her acting prowess in shows like Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and many others. Apart from her on-screen performances, she is also known for her impeccable fashion choices. Her new avatar in the comfy printed kurta pajama looks perfect for spring fashion, tale cues in the photos below.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Spring Fashion In Kurta Pajama

Wow, wow, and wow! Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in a simple yet attractive style. The diva flaunts her spring fashion in a comfy and light-colored outfit. The v-neckline white kurta with blue and red print looks beautiful. Her three-fourth sleeves and front slit give a modern-day. She pairs the drape with matching pants, completing her comfort style.

But wait, there is more! Divyanka adorns her spring look with minimal makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. Her hair, styled in a sleek high ponytail, looks captivating. With the gold hoop earrings, she adds some gold sparkle. Her classy digital watch gives her a contemporary touch.

Throughout the photos, Divyanka Tripathi enjoys the comfy feel of a kurta pajama in the backdrop of beautiful blue sea and greenery. Her smiling face and adorable moments made fans fall in love with her beauty.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s Spring fashion in kurta pajama? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.