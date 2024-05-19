Divyanka Tripathi’s Secret Connection With Bigg Boss: What You Didn’t Know

Divyanka Tripathi, a beloved figure in the world of television, is once again at the center of attention. Her regular updates, be it on-screen or on social media, always manage to keep her in the spotlight. Today, she’s stirring up a storm with a mysterious connection to Bigg Boss. Is she a participant? Is she promoting the show? Or is she simply a fan? The intrigue is palpable.

Every year, the anticipation builds as fans wonder if Divyanka will finally make her way into the Bigg Boss house. While the actress has remained tight-lipped about it, her recent interactions suggest a fondness for the show’s buzz. In her latest post, she exudes a free-spirited energy, seated in a large chair, hinting at her potential involvement.

In the photo, Divyanka treats her fans with her charming energy, showcasing her body lady vibe in a big chair with blue and white stripes. Wearing a tangerine top and denim, she looks super cool, and her cheerful smile is a treat to the eyes. The backdrop has written, “You Gotta Be The Boss To Sit In The Big Chair.”

In contrast, Divyanka candidly, in her caption, mentioned Bigg Boss and wrote, “Big boss chate hain Divyanka confession room me aayen or jawab den big boss ki chair par q baithi…? ~Caption by follower @Shahbaz1111 Any more suggestions?” With this, one thing is clear: Divyanka is a Bigg Boss fan and loves to indulge in fun-filed debates.