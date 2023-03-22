Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are always the game changers when it comes to fashion. Time and again, the Naagin beauties have showcased their grandeur and class with their preppy fashion lookbooks. Owing to that, the beauties have now startled us with their latest fashion decks on social media, and here we have decoded their style from top to toe, check out

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a video. We can see the actress wearing a beautiful black deep plunging neck line gown. The outfit featured beautiful cutouts from the side. The actress teamed it up with her long wavy blonde highlights. The diva completed the look with bold makeup, keeping her eyes dramatic with cat eye strokes and extended lashes.

What’s more, the outfit featured some stunning sequin elements all across. Acing the walk like a boss, the actress wrote, “Casting a black spell… #DaiyyaDaiyya is out now.”. Daiyya Daiyya is her new work. The song is a sequence from the upcoming web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega. The series stars Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and others.

Check out video-

Surbhi Jyoti on the other hand shared another set of pictures from her Istanbul diaries as she romps amid the beauty of the city. The diva gave nothing but casual fashion goals as she shared the pictures on her social media.

In the pictures we can see Surbhi Jyoti wearing a beautiful sleeveless deep neck beige top. She teamed it with low waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a mint green blazer and rounded it off with sleek straight hair and black shades. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Istanbul, you beauty”

Have a look-