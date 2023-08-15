ADVERTISEMENT
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry

To mark this day of national pride and patriotism, Pankaj Berry, who plays Dilpreet in Sony SAB’s show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, shares his thoughts on the significance of Independence Day and his plan for the day

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Aug,2023 13:00:19
India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15. On this day, the citizens remember and honour the freedom fighters and their sacrifices. India became a free land on August 15, 1947, and was relieved from the reigns of 200-old British rule. This day is significant as India began its independent journey away from the laborious British rule and became a democratic sovereign nation. To mark this day of national pride and patriotism, Pankaj Berry, who plays Dilpreet in Sony SAB’s show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, shares his thoughts on the significance of Independence Day and his plan for the day:

The actor mentioned, “Independence Day is a reminder that the freedom we have today is because of the sacrifices involved in it, and it gives me a lot of pride to be an Indian. During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate this day with my teachers and school friends. It’s a time to salute those who fought for our freedom and to remember that we should never take our liberty for granted. Let us carry this spirit forward, not just on this day, but every day, as we shape a future that resonates with the aspirations of a united and thriving nation.”

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Kushi’ to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day

