Eid Special: Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti's festive outfits are goals

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna, the gorgeous Naagin beauties, are giving us goals with their classy fashion decks for the festive season. And with the good vibes of Eid, the beauties have now shared their amazing allure in traditional wear on social media and looking at them, and we are in love.

Surbhi Chandna’s stylish Eid special look

Surbhi is not just known for her trendy and glamorous outfits but also for her traditional fashion choices. She is often seen donning beautiful traditional outfits that perfectly reflect her sense of style and elegance.

Surbhi Chandna’s traditional wear is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary elements. Owing to that, here’s how the actress is giving us goals with her stylish look in traditional Eid wear. She can be seen wearing a beautifully embellished salwar suit teamed with minimal makeup and sheer accessories. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the look with, “Verified

Eid Mubarak aur Akshaya Tritiya Ki Shubhkamnaye from Portugal”

Surbhi Jyoti’s style file for Eid

Surbhi Jyoti looked absolutely stunning in her green embellished kurta set. She teamed it with wavy hairdo. For makeup, she picked up kohled beautiful eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of gorgeous jhumkas. Sharing the pictures, Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙✨

Love and peace”

Eid and Traditional Fashion

Traditional wear for Eid is expected to be colorful and embellished. Women are expected to don beautiful salwar kameez, sarees, lehengas, abayas, and hijabs made of luxurious fabrics like silk, chiffon, and organza, and adorned with intricate embroidery, beading, and sequin work. The people get decked up in fine traditional wears to celebrate this day of joy and happiness.