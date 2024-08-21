Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’s Nia Sharma Reunites With Krystal D’Souza, Receives A Special Gift

Do you remember the popular show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai? Yes the show that highlighted sister’ bond featuring Nia Sharma and Krystal D’Souza in the female leads. Though the show went off air years ago, the fans love the sisters’ duo- Krystal and Nia. The on-screen sisters share a similar bond behind the scenes. Let’s take a look at their Raksha Bandhan celebration as they reunite.

In her Instagram story, Nia Sharma shared a glimpse of her and her on-screen sister and friend Krystal’s reunion moments. In the video, Nia asks Krystal whether she should wear the locket she got from Krystal. The envelope-shaped golden locket had a special message for Nia, and the golden paper said, ‘Khoon Ka Rishta (with a heart).” The duo also adorably said, ‘Bahen hu mai aapki khoon ka rishta hai humara.’ This reminds us of the show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Krystal looked pretty for the celebration, wearing a simple printed white and blue anarkali suit.

But wait, that’s not all! Nia also thanked Krystal for such a lovely present while Krystal made gestures expressing her pressure. The visuals seem to show Nia and Krystal reunited for the Raksha Bandhan celebration, and their happy faces hint at their pure bond with each other. It has been years, but the duo still keeps in touch, and they often enjoy quality time together, highlighting their sisterly bond.