Elevate Your Ganesha Visarjan Look In Salwar Suits Like Divyanka Tripathi, Asha Negi & Akanksha Puri

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing, there is still time for the 5th, 7th, and 11th day of Ganpati Visarjan. Indians, especially those who love ‘Bappa’, welcome the lord with full enthusiasm and bid adieu with the same energy. For a traditional function, you need a traditional look, so for those confused about how to style their look, this Visarjan take inspiration from Divyanka Tripathi, Asha Negi, and Akanksha Puri.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Peach Pastel Salwar Suit

Divyanka looks gorgeous in this simple yet attractive pastel salwar suit. The actress wore a peachy pink high-neck kurta with a round cut around the edges teamed with matching comfy pajamas. The intricate threadwork with beads looks mesmerizing. Contrasting with a green organza dupatta, she looks pretty. Her simple makeup and straight, open hairstyle complement her appearance. This can be your ultimate pick.

Asha Negi’s Simple Anarkali Salwar Suit

For those who simple yet vibrant look, Asha’s anarkali salwar suit is perfect. The actress showcases her charming beauty in a beautiful, bright pink simple anarkali kurta decorated with sequins around the neckline. She pairs her look with a matching pajama and an organza floral orange dupatta, adding a dreamy touch. With small earrings, an open straight hairstyle, and her beautiful smile, the actress looked oh-so-breathtaking.

Akanksha Puri’s Classic Salwar Suit

For those who crave classic elegance, Akanksha can be your inspiration, nailing her traditional look in a beautiful red salwar suit set or sharara set. The actress wore a short kurta embellished with golden thread work teamed with a matching flared sharara palazzo and a simple dupatta decorated with a golden border, serving stunning vibes.