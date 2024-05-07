Ethnic Bliss: Hina Khan Turns Mastani In Black Embroidered Salwar Suit, See How

Hold your seats, folks, because Hina is here to leave you mesmerized with her traditional bliss. Known for her fashion and style, the diva often creates her own masterpieces and inspires others. In her recent look, the diva turned ‘Mastani’ wearing a traditional salwar suit, and she looked as gorgeous as ever, leaving us awestruck.

Hina Khan’s Mastani Look

Embracing the beauty of traditional ensembles, Hina Khan graced her look in a black salwar suit, which included a black kurta featuring intricate golden embroidery around the neckline. The embroidered sleeves and border add a statement touch. The actress paired her look with the matching bottoms and tissue silk dupatta. Though Hina didn’t choose an outfit exactly like Mastani’s, the aura of her looks made her look like a ‘Mastani.’

Hina continues to impress with her style, opting for open hair styled in soft curls. She looks oh-so-breathtaking with the shiny base, rosy cheeks, beautiful winged eyeliner, and bold red lips. The attractive huge jhumkas instantly elevate her look, adding a touch of elegance. The royal ring in her hand adds an extra dose of sophistication. Throughout the video, Hina Khan makes us fall for her. The way she flips her hair, expressions, and aura together create a magical appearance.

Hina’s ethnic elegance has mesmerized us. Her charm and simplicity make her a favorite of everyone.