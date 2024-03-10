Exquisite Simplicity: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mesmerizes In An Enigmatic Black Lehenga Set, Watch!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a stunning television actress best known for her role as Gopi Modi in the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has earned a name in the Indian television industry because of her acting abilities and appealing screen presence. Her wardrobe selections balance heritage and contemporary, establishing her as a style idol in the Indian television industry. Her fearlessness and experimenting with numerous looks have made her an icon among her followers. She is an avid social media user who enjoys sharing her personal and professional life. Today, she shows off her ethnic black lehenga to her followers. Let us have a look at it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Black Lehenga Appearance-

The television diva posted a video of herself on Instagram as she appeared flaunting her ethnic black lehenga set. The diva looks gorgeous in an all-black strappy sleeveless sequin embellished deep V-neckline blouse, high-waisted flared pleated floor-length skirt and matching sheer half-length sleeves with a sequin embellished border jacket. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, pink blush cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond layered necklace, matching earrings, a bangle, and rings paired with gold heels. In the video, she flaunts her amazing outfits with a beautiful glance at Gateway Of India.

Did you like watching Devoleena’s ethnic appearance? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.