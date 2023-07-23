Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar

The ever-charming diva Divyanka Tripathi has found her new love. The actress shared a beautiful picture of herself and revealed her new love. You might wonder who is the new love of Divyanka and what happened to her loving husband, Vivek Dahiya. Well, hold your horse as there is nothing like what you are wondering. Read below to know.

Divyanka Tripathi New Love

The actress shared a new picture with ethnic looks. She wore a beautiful dark blue kurta with v neckline with embellished stones and embroidery. Her matching pajama and dupatta, open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and red lips complemented her appearance. She couldn’t stop smiling in the picture, defining her appearance.

Divyanka Tripathi posed on the sofa and beautiful lighting. In the caption, the actress revealed that the blue shade in the ethnic avatar is her new love. And she couldn’t stop gushing, embracing her gorgeousness. Her caption reads, “Pyaar (with a blue heart).”

Divyanka Tripathi loves ethnic drapes. She often styles herself in sarees, sharara, salwar suits, anarkali, etc. Undoubtedly she nails her look constantly, and fans look up to her.

Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya in an intimate ceremony 2016. Recently the duo celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in Thailand. The pictures from their cozy moments went viral on the internet.

What do you think about Divyanka’s new love? Please share your views and follow IWMBuzz.com.