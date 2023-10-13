Television | Celebrities

Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks

Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, and Niti Taylor are setting the fashion world on fire with their designer saree picks that are nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. Check out the photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 05:35:34
Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks 860891

Let’s elevate your festive fashion game with a touch of Bollywood glamour. Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, and Niti Taylor are setting the fashion world on fire with their designer saree picks that are nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. From intricate embroidery to vibrant colours and contemporary designs, these sarees are here to make you the showstopper of every event this season. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of exquisite designer sarees and uncover the secrets to looking resplendent, just like these leading ladies of the silver screen.

Mouni Roy’s Sequin Green Delight

Mouni Roy, the epitome of elegance, graced the occasion in a mesmerizing Citrus Green Net Embroidery Sequin Sweetheart Neck Bustier. With a dazzling price tag of 21,900/-, this outfit is a true head-turner. The bustier is adorned with intricate sequin, bead, and stone embroidery, making it an absolute showstopper. Mouni paired this piece with her signature wavy long locks and rocked bold smokey eyes with a dash of nude lipstick. This ensemble is the perfect blend of glam and grace, and Mouni Roy sure knows how to make a grand entrance.

Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks 860887

Rashami Desai’s Golden Leaf Elegance

Rashami Desai, the queen of subtlety, looked ethereal in a pristine white cotton saree adorned with a golden abstract leaf print. The stylish sleeveless blouse added a modern twist to this classic attire. Her long, wavy locks cascading down, and dewy minimal makeup accentuated her natural beauty. Rashami further elevated her look with a pair of oxidized jhumkas, making her the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks 860888

Niti Taylor’s Vintage Floral Fantasy

Niti Taylor’s fashion game was on point with her choice of a pink vintage floral dupion silk saree, priced at a whopping 59,900/-. The saree was highlighted with sequin and dabka embroidery, and she paired it with a contrasting embroidered blouse. Niti embraced her wavy long hair and minimal makeup, emphasizing her natural beauty. This ensemble is a stunning blend of tradition and contemporary fashion. Niti Taylor certainly knows how to create an unforgettable style statement.

Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks 860889

Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks 860890

These Bollywood divas have showcased an eclectic mix of fashion, from extravagant sequin and beadwork to minimalistic elegance. Their choices prove that designer sarees are a canvas for self-expression and an epitome of timeless fashion. So, take a cue from these style icons and let your sarees do the talking this festive season.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out 860765
Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh, And Surbhi Chandna Get Moody In Selfie, Check Out
Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos 860755
Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are ‘Darlings’ In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos
Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy's Go-to Look 860604
Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy’s Go-to Look
Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy & Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved crop top and skirts for girls night out 860617
Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy & Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved crop top and skirts for girls night out
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860232
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor 860083
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor

Latest Stories

Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty 860896
Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty
Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look 860782
Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary’s Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look
Elevate corporate parties with organza sarees! Anupamaa Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal & Pooja Hegde's favourites 860774
Elevate corporate parties with organza sarees! Anupamaa Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal & Pooja Hegde’s favourites
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra 860859
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra
College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani 860866
College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani
Be Dreamy Bride In Wedding Lehenga: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, And Katrina Kaif 860874
Be Dreamy Bride In Wedding Lehenga: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, And Katrina Kaif
Read Latest News