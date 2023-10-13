Flow festive this season in designer sarees! Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai & Niti Taylor’s picks

Let’s elevate your festive fashion game with a touch of Bollywood glamour. Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, and Niti Taylor are setting the fashion world on fire with their designer saree picks that are nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. From intricate embroidery to vibrant colours and contemporary designs, these sarees are here to make you the showstopper of every event this season. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of exquisite designer sarees and uncover the secrets to looking resplendent, just like these leading ladies of the silver screen.

Mouni Roy’s Sequin Green Delight

Mouni Roy, the epitome of elegance, graced the occasion in a mesmerizing Citrus Green Net Embroidery Sequin Sweetheart Neck Bustier. With a dazzling price tag of 21,900/-, this outfit is a true head-turner. The bustier is adorned with intricate sequin, bead, and stone embroidery, making it an absolute showstopper. Mouni paired this piece with her signature wavy long locks and rocked bold smokey eyes with a dash of nude lipstick. This ensemble is the perfect blend of glam and grace, and Mouni Roy sure knows how to make a grand entrance.

Rashami Desai’s Golden Leaf Elegance

Rashami Desai, the queen of subtlety, looked ethereal in a pristine white cotton saree adorned with a golden abstract leaf print. The stylish sleeveless blouse added a modern twist to this classic attire. Her long, wavy locks cascading down, and dewy minimal makeup accentuated her natural beauty. Rashami further elevated her look with a pair of oxidized jhumkas, making her the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Niti Taylor’s Vintage Floral Fantasy

Niti Taylor’s fashion game was on point with her choice of a pink vintage floral dupion silk saree, priced at a whopping 59,900/-. The saree was highlighted with sequin and dabka embroidery, and she paired it with a contrasting embroidered blouse. Niti embraced her wavy long hair and minimal makeup, emphasizing her natural beauty. This ensemble is a stunning blend of tradition and contemporary fashion. Niti Taylor certainly knows how to create an unforgettable style statement.

These Bollywood divas have showcased an eclectic mix of fashion, from extravagant sequin and beadwork to minimalistic elegance. Their choices prove that designer sarees are a canvas for self-expression and an epitome of timeless fashion. So, take a cue from these style icons and let your sarees do the talking this festive season.