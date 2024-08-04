#FriendshipDay: A true friend is your biggest critic: Sayantani Ghosh

Actress Sayantani Ghosh who is presently playing the role of Vindhya Devi in Nazara’s show Dahej Daasi produced by Do Dooni 4 Films, believes that it is important to have the right set of friends in life. On the occasion of Friendship Day on 4 August, Sayantani talks about her friends and much more.

Speaking about the importance of friends in her life, she says, ”A friend is a must-have in life. It’s very important to have the right set of friends because you can share so many things with them. Sometimes a friend is somebody who helps you sail through difficult times. And a good friend is someone who’s there with you through thick and thin. So apart from the biological family that you are born into, a friend is somebody you choose. It’s like a chosen family. As everybody knows, my best friend is Barkha Bisht from the industry. And of course, my husband, Anugrah. We started as friends before we moved on to the next level of relationship.“

Sayantani also shares what qualities she values most in her best friend. She adds, ”I think there are many qualities. You can’t really speak about one quality that you value in a friend. But loyalty, of course, is very important. And I think a friend who’s non-judgmental is also very important because while the entire world judges you, a friend is there with you. At the same time, I also believe a true friend is somebody who should be your biggest critic, and should be like a mirror. A true friend is someone who shows you the true mirror, corrects you when you’re wrong, yet is there to support you.”

Talking about her friends from the industry, Sayantani avers, “Apart from Barkha, there is Delnaaz Irani. My other girlfriends are Chitrashi Rawat, Moon Banerjee, Shruti, and Gungun Uprarri to name a few. It’s not like there’s any rule. Having actor friends, I think it just needs a bit of maturity at your end to be able to keep the friendship and the work thing aside. For example, Barkha and I happened to do a show called Naamkarann together where we were also playing parallels on screen. So I think hats off to both of us that we’ve also been on-screen parallels, rivals. But nothing has really touched our friendship.”

Sayantani also tells how she has made friends with her co-stars from her show Dahej Daasi. She says,” There are a lot of people. I bond well with most of them, but with Rajat Verma and Hina, I share a close bond. It’s just that when you have a nice camaraderie on set, the work becomes enjoyable. We’re all professionals and we are here to get our job done.”