#FriendshipDay: The base of friendship needs to be built on honesty: Akash Ahuja

Actor Akash Ahuja who plays the lead in Sony SAB’s Badall Pe Paon Hai is glad to have the best of friends who nurture the best in him. He looks to friends for unconditional support. On the occasion of Friendship Day being celebrated all over on 4 August, Akash takes time out and talks to IWMBuzz.com, about his close friends and memories with them.

Friendship to you is….

Friendship to me is honesty. The base of friendship needs to be built on honesty, that’s very important for me.

Your best friend for life. Tell us about his / her quality you like?

The perfect answer to this would be my brother. He is straightforward to me and yes, the kind of honesty that he gives me is unbelievable.

Best friend from the industry. His/ her quality you like:

Kavish Sinha, Aanchal, and a few more. While I have named a few already, I don’t want to name more because I know I will miss a few names. The quality that I like about my close friends is Honesty. They don’t judge me for anything I do and also don’t tell me anything which I am not supposed to hear and that’s what close friends are supposed to be.

Your 3 am friend would be:

My 3 am friend would be my Dad or my brother.

Your best hangout or vacay moment with friend/a was:

My favorite best hangout or vacay moment with friends was in Mussorie. I used to go to Mussorie a lot with my friends and family when I was in school and college in Delhi.

How do you identify the good friends from the not-so-good ones?

In my case, I don’t seek to identify them. It is organic and naturally happens, they say the vibe matches.

Your thoughts on this special day for your friends will be:

On this special day, it’s always good to see friendships and to be a part of long-lasting friendships.