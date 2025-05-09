Exclusive: Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan to continue post leap in Megha Barsenge, confirms Producer Saurabh Tewari

Colors’ show Megha Barsenge produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is soon headed for a leap. The show, as we know, has been giving audiences a breathtaking experience with its shoot happening outdoors in Bhimtaal for more than a month now. The show has Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan playing the lead roles.

Now, with Megha giving birth to a girl baby, the story focuses on the hardships Megha faces, with her hiding the real gender of her daughter and bringing her up as a son to save her from Manoj’s evil eyes.

With the news of the leap being in the market, there have been speculations regarding the probable exit of the present leads from the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com got in touch with Producer Saurabh Tewari for more clarity on the leap, and he told us, “Neil, Kinshuk and Neha will continue to be a part of the show post-leap in new looks and more exciting characters and tracks.”

We hear that Megha Barsenge is headed for a 10-year leap.

Are you all eager to see the next new phase in the show?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.

Drop in your comments and also look forward to the exclusive updates here on IWMBuzz.com.