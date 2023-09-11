Television | Celebrities

From baggy funk shirts to traditional six yards: A look into Mouni Roy's staples

Having a wardrobe as versatile as Mouni Roy's is like having a treasure chest of fashion possibilities at your fingertips. It's the sartorial equivalent of being a magician with an endless hat of tricks.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Sep,2023 08:30:15
Having a wardrobe as versatile as Mouni Roy’s is like having a treasure chest of fashion possibilities at your fingertips. It’s the sartorial equivalent of being a magician with an endless hat of tricks. Why? Well, imagine waking up one morning feeling like a funky, carefree soul, ready to strut your stuff in those baggy funk shirts that exude an aura of effortless cool. Then, the very next day, you might want to channel your inner elegance and grace, draping yourself in traditional six yards of exquisite fabric, just like Mouni Roy.

Life is an ever-changing, unpredictable journey, and so are our moods and styles. Having a wardrobe that spans the spectrum from funky to traditional ensures you’re always prepared to express yourself in a way that feels authentic in any given moment. It’s not just about looking good; it’s about feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin, no matter the occasion.

Decoding Mouni’s looks

In her first captivating picture, Mouni Roy effortlessly transported us to the enchanting world of traditional elegance. Wrapped in a stunning embellished six-yard saree, she embodied timeless grace. Her long, wavy locks cascading down her shoulders were a fashion masterpiece. But wait, the drama didn’t stop there! With bold, smokey eyes that could rival the starry night sky and those perfectly muted nude lips, she struck the perfect balance between classic charm and contemporary allure.

Now, let’s take a delightful stroll to the beach with Mouni in her following snapshot. Here, we find her embracing the laid-back vibes with flair. Dressed in a preppy, oversized white baggy shirt, she effortlessly channels the essence of seaside relaxation. Minimal makeup lets her natural beauty shine through, reminding us that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Mouni Roy’s beachy chic look is not just a style statement; it’s an invitation to break free from the every day and embrace the sun, sea, and sand in true fashionista style

So, take a leaf out of Mouni Roy’s style book and make versatility your fashion mantra – you’ll never be caught off guard, and your fashion game will always be on point.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

