GaneshChaturthi2023: Celebrating Bappa is not just a festival, it is an emotion: Rahul Sharma

Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana actor Rahul Sharmashares is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesh. This Ganesh Chaturthi, his emotion is high and he talks about his thoughts about the festival and more.

Says Rahul, “Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, it is an emotion. This emotion runs very deep, spanning over 70 years of celebration. While the purpose may have been different in the past, it has now become a fully devotional experience. It’s wonderful to see people celebrating life, expressing their devotion to God, and welcoming the divine presence. It also holds significance in the context of life and death, highlighting how we enter this world and what our lives should be like. We should treat it as a festival that symbolizes the beauty of life that God has blessed us with. We should go with the flow of life, celebrating, meeting people, showing kindness, enjoying delicious food, wearing lovely clothes, and focusing on our goals. Eventually, everything returns to where it came from. Ganesh Chaturthi signifies this cycle as well. Overall, Ganesh Chaturthi is a beautiful and rich festival.”

Rahul has already made his plans for the festival. “My plan for Ganesh Chaturthi is to start my day with prayers. After that, I’ll visit my friends who have invited me because I think it’s the best way to celebrate the day by meeting friends and eating modaks. Also, I won’t bring an idol to my place this year because it involves a lot of rituals and I’m mostly not at home due to my schedule. So I won’t be able to do it properly,” he adds.

“I will ask Bappa to shower his blessings and keep everyone safe. This time, I think I will ask for peace, prosperity, and growth. I will also pray for world peace so that the world can become a better place for all human beings. I also want to thank Him for whatever is happening in my life and for how everything is coming together. He always keeps His hand over me here in Mumbai, always protecting, guiding, and leading me through this life journey. So, I will always be thankful to Him for this,” Rahul signs off.

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!