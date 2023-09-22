Television | Celebrities

#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur

Simaran Kaur who plays one of the leads in Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike, gets talking about her way of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and her prayers.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 16:20:01
Actress Simaran Kaur who plays one of the leads in Dangal’s new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is having a splendid time this Ganesh Chaturthi. As she seeks Bappa’s blessings for good health and prosperity, Simaran talks about the importance of the festival and more.

Says Simaran, “After learning about Lord Ganesha, one can appreciate values such as wisdom, knowledge, humility, and the importance of overcoming obstacles. Lord Ganesha is often seen as a symbol of auspicious beginnings, making these values relevant in various aspects of life.”

On visiting pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi, Simaran states, “I do visit Ganapati pandals to seek Lord Ganapati’s blessings. When we participate in TV shows, we are often sent to attend Aarti and meet and greet people. I also make it a point to visit my friends’ homes for Ganapati darshan. I absolutely love the festive atmosphere, and it’s a delightful opportunity to indulge in lots of modaks (sweets). My heartfelt wish is for good health and happiness for not only myself but also for my family. May this auspicious occasion bring us all immense joy and prosperity.”

On her thoughts on having an eco-friendly Ganpati, Simaran avers, “Eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations are all about celebrating our beloved deity, Lord Ganesh, while taking care of our planet. Instead of using idols made up of Plaster Of Paris, choose idols made from clay or paper mache that are kind to the environment. Use natural, chemical-free colors and decorations as it will help in reducing pollution and will ensure that our celebrations are eco-conscious. Also, opt for designated ponds or eco-friendly methods to immerse the idols so that it doesn’t harm our water bodies. These eco-friendly celebrations not only show our devotion to Lord Ganesh but also reflect our commitment to protecting the Earth.”

“I aspire for growth and success in my endeavours. Whether it’s in my career, personal development, or any other aspect of life, I pray for the wisdom, determination, and opportunities to achieve my goals and make a positive impact. Lastly, I wish for peace and prosperity in the broader sense – not just for my family but for society as a whole. May there be harmony and compassion among all,” she adds before signing off.

Here’s wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

