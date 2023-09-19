Television | Celebrities

Puneett Chouksey the talented actor who was recently seen in Dangal's Baazi Ishq Ki, talks about his connect with Bappa. He talks about how he looks forward to Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actor Puneett Chouksey who was recently seen as the lead in Dangal’s Baazi Ishq Ki, has been known for his portrayals in shows Sirf Tum, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Naagin 3 etc. The actor has a special connect with Ganeshji and on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he is geared up to visit pandals and take darshan of Bappa. He recollects his growing-up days in Indore, where he often visited Ganesh temples.

Says Puneett, “When I used to stay in Indore, I used to visit Ganesh temple every week. There is a temple called Khajrana. Ganeshji has always been close to me, I feel good visiting these temples. I always make it a point to visit the Ganpati Pandals. A year back, I went to Lalbagcha Raja. I visit Siddhivinayak very often. I feel I have a special connection with Ganpati Bappa. I want to seek Bappa’s blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi.”

On how he celebrates the festival at home, Puneett explains, “We do not keep Ganpati at home for a certain family reason. However, my sister celebrates it at her house. We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at her place usually. Yes, we use eco-friendly Ganpatis as it is important to save Mother Nature. I don’t like it when I see the idols being drowned in seawater.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!