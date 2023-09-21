Television | Celebrities

#GaneshChaturthi2023: The arrival of this festival brings the inner child in me into play mode: Manish Raisinghan

Actor Manish Raisinghan is excited and happy and looks forward to visiting as many Ganpatis as possible, this Ganesh Chaturthi. He talks about his festival plans for this year.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 14:51:59
Actor Manish Raisinghan and his wife Sangeeta Chauhan look forward to a great celebratory time during Ganesh Chaturthi. Manish who was recently seen in the role of Karan Pratap Singh in the TV show Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, talks about the fervour of the festival and his earnest desires for his family.

Says Manish, “Lord Ganesha invokes various emotions in me. Being brought up in Pune where these 10 days are a carnival, the festival brings in that feeling of celebration every moment. His stories of being that “Vighnaharta” that he is, and stories of his million forms give all of us an excited feeling. I used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on a bigger scale in Pune. However, in Mumbai, there is a celebration that happens, but not to that level.”

“We usually visit friends and family who have kept Bappa. We love to participate in helping them decorate the ambience. This brings the inner child into play mode,” says the actor.

On his thoughts of preferring an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, Manish is very vocal as he says, “I believe that not just me, but every Bappa lover is pained by the sight post-Visarjan to see parts of Ganpati Bappa floating around and dumped. And eco-friendly Ganpati is the answer to it. Not just to save us from that visual, but to actually save the world created by Gannu Bappa himself.”

On plans this year, he avers, “This year, we are planning to go help out my cousins for decoration. We intend to visit as many Ganpatis as we are invited.”

On his earnest prayers for his family, Manish explains, “I am like a kid in a candy shop. I just don’t stop asking, so If I have to put all those wishes under a bigger umbrella, it can be health, wealth, happiness and success for everyone around me and myself as well.”

Here’s wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com, a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

