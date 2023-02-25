Siddharth Nigam has always been an adventurer soul. His Instagram handle says it all. The actor is an avid social media user. He owns a huge fan following on his social media handle, with over 9 million followers as of now. All thanks to his amazing posts on Instagram. As of now, the actor has showcased the world that he loves to be in his adventurous self all the time with his latest video that caters the same.

In the video, we can Siddharth Nigam, in the perfect underwater gear. The actor can be seen doing fun activities under the water. Starting from bike rides to playing games, all of it, Nigam enjoyed it underwater. Looking at the video, it almost gave us all the fun vibes it had to. Sharing all the fun parts, he also mentioned that diving in the deepest swimming pool has always been on the fore front of his bucket list.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Dive into a world of thrilling adventure!😍 Check out my full video on YouTube(link in bio) for an amazing experience and a bucket list check ✅ I got to dive in the deepest swimming pool in the world! #DeepDive #BucketListCheck #AdventuresAwait #trending”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Siddharth Nigam is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan in the male lead. It also stars Pooja Hegde and other popular stars from the industry. Siddharth earned his popularity with his work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He has also worked in the movie Dhoom 3 as an child actor, which led him the breakthrough as an actor.