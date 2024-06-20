GHKKPM Fame Bhavika Sharma Looks Beautiful In Nauvari Saree In Behind-the-scenes Video

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. With the second generation leap, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora are the new leads. Their chemistry on-screen captivates audiences. However, today, the lead actress Bhavika Sharma’s new look in a red Nauvari saree is creating buzz. Let’s take a look at a behind-the-scenes clip.

Bhavika Sharma’s Red Nauvari Saree Look In Behind-the-scenes Clip

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared on the social media platform Instagram of entertainment portal IWMBuzz, Bhavika shows her traditional look in candid moments. The visuals of the behind-the-scenes clip show Bhavika sitting on a chair in the shoot location. It seems she is waiting for her shot. However, in her traditional avatar, the actress looks oh-so-breathtaking.

Bhavika wore a red nauvari saree featuring a golden border. She paired her look with a contrasting green blouse, combining the timeless elegance of Maharastra with modern charm. With the beautiful necklace, earrings, maan tika, bangles, and nath, she adorns her look like a typical Marathi Mulgi. In the show, the actress plays the role of Marathi girl Savi. The mid-part bun decorated with gajra completes her overall glam.

Bhavika Sharma enjoys massive fandom on Instagram and has more than one million followers. Her regular photos and videos keep her fans entertained. And she knows how to treat her fans.