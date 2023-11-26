GHKKPM Shakti Arora And Bhavika Sharma Turns ‘Chor-Police,’ Take A Look

One of the most famous shows on television, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors garnered massive fame for their top-notch acting skills. Not just that, but the gripping storyline and the plot. And today, the new stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma make fans smile with their ‘chor-police’ avatars. Let’s take a look below.

Shakti Arora And Bhavika Sharma Turn ‘Chor-Police’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti Arora drops a set of photos featuring himself with the lead of the show Bhavika Sharma as they turn ‘chor-police.’ In the images, Shakti Arora can be seen wearing the exact same outfit as the Police with a khaki shirt and pants paired with a matching cap and brown belt, holding a gun in his hand. At the same time, Bhavika Sharma looks beautiful in a maroon anarkali kurta. And she completes her glam with green glass bangles and mangalsutra.

In the photos, the duo pose like ‘chor-police’ where Shakti Arora is the Police and Bhavika Sharma is the Chor. In the first click, he holds a gun on Bhavika’s head, grabbing her in his hands, while in the second one, he points the gun from the back side, looking all fierce. Lastly, the actor shows his dashing avatar posing with the gun in the strong, sunny weather with black glasses.

