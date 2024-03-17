Glamour Duel: Sargun Mehta vs. Jasmin Bhasin: Who Wore Mirror-Work Ethnic Outfit Better?

Sargun Mehta and Jasmin Bhasin are two of the most drool-worthy and desirable divas and performing artists that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. They are fashion icons in their own right, known for their impeccable style and fashion-forward choices. They continue to inspire their fans with their diverse ethnic fashion appearances, setting trends and raising the bar in the fashion world. This time, both actresses appeared in mirror work ethnic outfits; take a look below.

Sargun Mehta And Jasmin Bhasin’s Ethnic Outfit Appearance-

Sargun Mehta In Palazzo Set

The television actress shared a picture of herself as she appeared in a pink palazzo set. The outfit featured a pink mirror work silk fabric V-neckline, ¾ length sleeves short kurta, matching palazzo pants, and paired with matching sheer with mirror work embellished dupatta. The outfit is from Harshita Singhvi, and it costs Rs. 19,040. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with pink shimmery highlighted cheeks and pink glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings by Dilkash by Ankita bangles and rings.

Jasmin Bhasin In Patiala Suit

The television diva looked beautiful in a yellow patiala suit and uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The diva opted for a yellow U-neckline, sheer full sleeves, mirror work embellished short-length kurta, yellow plating dhoti style pants, and paired with matching dupatta with mirror work border. The outfit is from Monga’s London. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted twist, front flicks on both sides and rested wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold and green long earrings, rings, and gold high heels.

Whose ethnic outfit do you love the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section and follow IWMBuzz.com.