Television | Celebrities

Growing up in Delhi, I remember eagerly waiting for Dussehra every year: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura

Television actor Manit Joura, best known for his role as Rishabh in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, shares his fond memories and thoughts on this auspicious occasion Dussehra.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Oct,2023 15:36:29
Growing up in Delhi, I remember eagerly waiting for Dussehra every year: Manit Joura 863623

Dussehra, the festival that marks the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. It holds a special place in the hearts of many, and television actor Manit Joura, best known for his role as Rishabh in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, shares his fond memories and thoughts on this auspicious occasion.

Manit, who hails from Delhi, has always been deeply connected to the spirit of Dussehra. He reminisces about his childhood, eagerly awaiting the arrival of this grand festival each year. He said to IWMBuzz, “Happy Dussehra to all! This festival holds a special place in my heart as it signifies the triumph of good over evil. Growing up in Delhi, I remember eagerly waiting for Dussehra every year. My friends and I used to get ready and head to Chandni Chowk’s grand Ramleela performance. It was like watching a captivating story of Lord Rama, and it taught us the importance of doing what’s right. Then, we would see the huge Raavan effigy being set on fire, and the excitement of the crowd getting contagious. It’s a tradition I hold close to my heart, and I hope this Dussehra brings the same joy and positivity to your lives.”

Manit’s recollections of Dussehra in Delhi paint a picture of a young boy eager to embrace the festivities and lessons this festival brings. The grandeur of Ramleela performances and the exhilarating burning of the effigy have left an indelible mark on Manit’s heart.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan win the first round 863635
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan win the first round
I still get goosebumps when I see the effigies of Raavan burn: Navika Kotia on Dussehra 863631
I still get goosebumps when I see the effigies of Raavan burn: Navika Kotia on Dussehra
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi found unconscious in a lake 863611
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi found unconscious in a lake
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die? 863161
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die?
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff 863150
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi on a mission to stop Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 863141
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi on a mission to stop Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding

Latest Stories

Avanii Siingh: The Rising Star and Upcoming Bollywood Actress 863632
Avanii Siingh: The Rising Star and Upcoming Bollywood Actress
Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita gets upset with husband Vicky, says ‘Mujhe laga tu meri strength hai par nahi hai’ 863630
Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita gets upset with husband Vicky, says ‘Mujhe laga tu meri strength hai par nahi hai’
Birthday Boy Prabhas Is Very Media Shy Even Now 863602
Birthday Boy Prabhas Is Very Media Shy Even Now
There Is Much More To Prabhas Than Baahubali 863600
There Is Much More To Prabhas Than Baahubali
Plans For Sequel To Ganapath Dropped 863599
Plans For Sequel To Ganapath Dropped
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal hurts himself 863594
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal hurts himself
Read Latest News