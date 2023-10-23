Growing up in Delhi, I remember eagerly waiting for Dussehra every year: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura

Dussehra, the festival that marks the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. It holds a special place in the hearts of many, and television actor Manit Joura, best known for his role as Rishabh in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, shares his fond memories and thoughts on this auspicious occasion.

Manit, who hails from Delhi, has always been deeply connected to the spirit of Dussehra. He reminisces about his childhood, eagerly awaiting the arrival of this grand festival each year. He said to IWMBuzz, “Happy Dussehra to all! This festival holds a special place in my heart as it signifies the triumph of good over evil. Growing up in Delhi, I remember eagerly waiting for Dussehra every year. My friends and I used to get ready and head to Chandni Chowk’s grand Ramleela performance. It was like watching a captivating story of Lord Rama, and it taught us the importance of doing what’s right. Then, we would see the huge Raavan effigy being set on fire, and the excitement of the crowd getting contagious. It’s a tradition I hold close to my heart, and I hope this Dussehra brings the same joy and positivity to your lives.”

Manit’s recollections of Dussehra in Delhi paint a picture of a young boy eager to embrace the festivities and lessons this festival brings. The grandeur of Ramleela performances and the exhilarating burning of the effigy have left an indelible mark on Manit’s heart.