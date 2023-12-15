“Happy Holidays” Mouni Roy drops sneak peek from 2023’s travel diaries [Watch]

Mouni Roy has once again graced our screens with glimpses of her holiday adventures. The Bollywood diva, known for her elegance and style, took to her Instagram handle to share a delightful video, offering a sneak peek into her tour with friends and husband Suraj Nambiar. As the year comes to a close, Mouni chose to rewind and relive the best moments of 2023, sharing the holiday magic with her followers.

In the video, Mouni effortlessly radiates happiness and relaxation, showcasing the beauty of Tuscan through her lens. What catches the eye is her impeccable sense of style that effortlessly transitions from preppy bikini sets to edgy and gorgeous coordinated outfits. It’s not just a travel diary; it’s a fashion extravaganza that leaves us in awe of Mouni’s versatile and chic wardrobe.

The diva’s caption, “HAPPY HOLIDAYS X 2023,” echoes the sentiment of celebration and reflection. It’s not just about the destinations but about creating memories and cherishing the best moments of the year. Mouni Roy, in her own glamorous way, invites us to join her in this rewind, celebrating the joy of exploration and the magic of the holiday season.

Reactions

One wrote, “Beautyfull pari with beautyfull wheather outstanding”

Another wrote, “Aaay Hay kitani pyari lagti ho yr tum”

Mouni Roy’s work front

The actress who rose to fame with the popular show Kyun Ki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has come a long way. With her amazing work on the tv screens, the actress also holds a poignant foothold in Bollywood given her amazing work in films. She was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. She played the lead antagonist in the movie.